Boomerang X update for 18 October 2022

GeForce Driver 522.25 Fix

Build 9741450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick patch to fix some graphical issues caused by the latest graphics driver for Nvidia cards. Thanks to everyone who reported this bug!

Changed files in this update

Boomerang X Content Depot 1170061
  • Loading history…
