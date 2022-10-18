HotFix 1.0.74387

Hi all! New hot fix available featuring some bug fixes and updates.
Patch Notes for HotFix
Hallways of Horror
- The Ghoulish Gourd now has wisps and whispers that emanating from it when a player is nearby, making it easier to find.
- Updated the name and artwork of the "Panther Pride Pumpkin" map vote to be "Haunted Hall Pass" to make its function more clear to players.
- Reduced the chance that the "Haunted Hall Pass" prize will appear in a Halloween Prize Pack.
- Changed the color of the Monster Prize Box (Halloween) to be more easy to distinguish from the Teen Prize Box (Halloween).
Cross
- The Cross mod Angelic Fury now increases Banished duration by 20% (down from 25%) and reduces Stun duration by 30% (down from 50%).
Monster
- Increased the amount of stun time reduction for subsequent stuns after the first stun on a monster to 32% (up from 25%).
Customization
- People who have purchased the "High Seas Hound" bundle will receive their two missing items (Werewolf sweater and boots) on their next login.
- Players that had completed the Halloween CLOWMS movie within the first 24 hours of the Hallways of Horror event and received the "Ruffles the Clowm" costume set will receive the "Killer Korny" costume set on their next login. The original reward was not the intended one.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the monster's base stun time was unintentionally made shorter.
- Fixed the position of some Jack O'Lanterns that were unable to be searched.
- Fixed the position of some Ghoulish Gourds that could not be destroyed.
- Fixed Halloween movies appearing as "completed" when they really weren't
- Fixed a reward in the Death O' Lantern scene "Dusk Breaks Over Death O'Lantern" to give Teen Halloween prize boxes instead of Monster ones.
- Fixed an issue where teens could sometimes perform emotes while dead.
Known Issues
- There continues to be an issue of low frame rate on the main menu of the Epic Store version of the game. We are working to resolve it soon.
