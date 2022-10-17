 Skip to content

Ash Battle update for 17 October 2022

Minor patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9740040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix - Achievements

  • No escape : Survive 10 minutes
  • Moster Killer : Reach 16000 kills
  • Simple Enemies : 300 hits
  • Next Pleases : Kill 1 Boss
  • I accept the challenge : Kill 3 boses
  • OK, I'm tired : Kill 5 boses
  • Master Robot : Kill 10 boses

Changed files in this update

Depot 2110321
