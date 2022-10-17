Minor patch 1.1.2

Fix - Achievements
- No escape : Survive 10 minutes
- Moster Killer : Reach 16000 kills
- Simple Enemies : 300 hits
- Next Pleases : Kill 1 Boss
- I accept the challenge : Kill 3 boses
- OK, I'm tired : Kill 5 boses
- Master Robot : Kill 10 boses
