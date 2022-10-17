Update 2022.1: Patch 5

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
Localisation:
- Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
- Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
- Spanish localisation update by Tordo.
- Russian localistion update by Hard.
- Czech localisation update by Spid3rCZ.
Technical:
- Fix: Errors in the log and decreased performance, if the game was launched with "Level of Detail" graphic setting set to "Low" or "High".
Crew:
- Fix: Automatically toggled alarm sometimes wasn't disabling itself.
- Fix: Stress accumulated during an alarm was sometimes not decaying afterwards.
Graphics:
- Fix: Aviator glasses were clipping with a few face types.
- Fix: Certain rarely used types of explosion effects were having a pink shader.
UI:
- One new loading screen.
- Fix (regression): "Berlin" was appearing as the message sender in the Journal for messages sent by BdU/FdU.
- Fix: Some skill icons were slightly shifted to the side.
- Fix: After clicking on the notification about new messages, the journal was opened with messages sorted in an inverted order.
Ports:
- Various aesthetical fixes to Wilhelmshaven and Bergen.
- Fix: Recruits running around in Bergen's submarine pen were often moving in front of the camera during a dialogue with the warehouse worker, which was somewhat unpleasant.
- Fix: Added fence in Bergen around the walkable area.
- Fix: When starting the game in Kiel, player's u-boat now appears in the most accessible dock spot.
- Fix: Improved intro cutscenes at the start of the campaign in Bergen, La Spezia, La Rochelle and Helgoland.
General:
- Dynamic travel system is now removed from the game. It may come back with a rework in one of the future updates, if that will be requested.
- Radio messages from NPC u-boats are faster to receive.
- Adjustment to the weight of various items.
- Fix: It was possible that a side-mission about sinking a ship would appear with Lend Lease back story before 1941.
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update