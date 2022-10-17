 Skip to content

UBOAT update for 17 October 2022

Update 2022.1: Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9739591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear skippers,

There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:

Localisation:
  • Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.
  • Ukrainian localisation update by vovanvoks.
  • Spanish localisation update by Tordo.
  • Russian localistion update by Hard.
  • Czech localisation update by Spid3rCZ.
Technical:
  • Fix: Errors in the log and decreased performance, if the game was launched with "Level of Detail" graphic setting set to "Low" or "High".
Crew:
  • Fix: Automatically toggled alarm sometimes wasn't disabling itself.
  • Fix: Stress accumulated during an alarm was sometimes not decaying afterwards.
Graphics:
  • Fix: Aviator glasses were clipping with a few face types.
  • Fix: Certain rarely used types of explosion effects were having a pink shader.
UI:
  • One new loading screen.
  • Fix (regression): "Berlin" was appearing as the message sender in the Journal for messages sent by BdU/FdU.
  • Fix: Some skill icons were slightly shifted to the side.
  • Fix: After clicking on the notification about new messages, the journal was opened with messages sorted in an inverted order.
Ports:
  • Various aesthetical fixes to Wilhelmshaven and Bergen.
  • Fix: Recruits running around in Bergen's submarine pen were often moving in front of the camera during a dialogue with the warehouse worker, which was somewhat unpleasant.
  • Fix: Added fence in Bergen around the walkable area.
  • Fix: When starting the game in Kiel, player's u-boat now appears in the most accessible dock spot.
  • Fix: Improved intro cutscenes at the start of the campaign in Bergen, La Spezia, La Rochelle and Helgoland.
General:
  • Dynamic travel system is now removed from the game. It may come back with a rework in one of the future updates, if that will be requested.
  • Radio messages from NPC u-boats are faster to receive.
  • Adjustment to the weight of various items.
  • Fix: It was possible that a side-mission about sinking a ship would appear with Lend Lease back story before 1941.

Yours,
DWS

