- lore rooms are now a different color on the minimap (meaning that bat ear can now also identify them)
- renamed a few items and updated their icons
- fixed forge embers bugging out the ghost fights sometimes
- fixed music looping in a weird way when the game is paused when entering a new dungeon
- fixed journal page collection not showing the Cartographer pages until a lore page is found
- fixed modding on quest
- fixed ghost teleport attack not checking if the player is dead, resulting in a softlock
- fixed foam bat resetting when loading a run
- fixed bat ear not working in a loaded run
- fixed bargain signed in blood + dis armor money glitch
- heavy yoke now does nothing when the player has no hearts and only ethereal hearts
- fixed beast journal pages sometimes spawning in cradle corridors, creating a softlock
- fixed homebase not getting disabled when in a loaded run
- fixed cybershoes not working
- the game now creates versioned saves, making upgrading to a new game version a lot safer and also allowing downgrades (also multiple save slots in the future)
- the foundation for localization support has been added. Custom languages can not yet be added to the game, but it will be possible soon
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 17 October 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
