early access 1.30.1

Highlights
- Now most towers show relevant information without having to hover them. For example, Crystal Miners show how many crystals they give, Sledgehammers show if they have been used this wave or not, towers that shoot show their shooting progress...
- MANY bug fixes! Check them out below.
Bug fixes
- #7: The upgrade basic card button is still active when the last basic card gets removed in a shop.
- #15: If you have 2 crystal miners and place a third during the wave to combine into a level 2, you receive more crystals than expected.
- #23: Right after building a 3rd extractor and then combining into a 2-Star extractor, the 'mana next turn' went to 7 mana. However, when I just slightly moved the 2-Star extractor from one tile to another, the 'mana next turn' went down to 5.
- #27: If multiple Mystery Boosts are used too quickly, all of but the first Mystery Boost is wasted.
- #50: Mystery Box can spawn another Mystery Box.
- #58: If you save&quit from a battle, when you load the save you don't get the mana from Teardrop Bracelet.
- #60: A resonator going off with something that will cause a card draw while you're trying to cast something will empty your hand
- #62: If tower is moved to grey tile and then back to gold tile it loses the boost from Rage
- #69: The new mouse cursor for dragging towers sometimes bugs out. In addition, it isn't centered
- #70: Effects that activate at the start of each wave don't work in Hordes
- #71: Sledgehammers have infinite activations each wave in Hordes
- #72: On PCs with multiple monitors, the game sometimes starts up uncentered
Changed files in this update