Isla Sinaloa update for 17 October 2022

New features

Share · View all patches · Build 9739301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Do the Time Warp – restarts the day as if 24 hours have passed. This allows player to advance their game stories as a much faster pace.
  2. Education Day Pass – this one time pass allows you to see everything in museums, zoo and gardens as if they had all been donated.
  3. Balloon Ride Camera – you can now move the camera during the free balloon ride (the free one of your own island).
  4. Rumble support – if an existing game you will need to turn it on in Settings. It will be on by default if a new game and using controller.
  5. We have added the ability to move player to start of scene when stuck using the O key or clicking left stick on gamepad or 4 mouse clicks.
  6. Many bug fixes including problems loading garden scene (was too big), fixes for issues at end of free balloon rides, an issue with a lamp, and an issue with exiting bubble popper if not playing with controller.

