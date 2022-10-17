Patch 1.0.16 - Respecializing Heroes now costs less Exp at higher ranks.

10/17/2022
- Reaching 50% through Rank 8 will now increase the amount of EXP refunded
when refunding EXP from 80% to 90% of total spent EXP. This will be retroactively
added to anyone Team Rank 9 or higher.
- Barkeep conversation about leveling up will now include information about refund amounts.
- Refund amount % will now be included below Refund Exp tooltip.
- Hitting Exit game in escape menu will now just say 'Exit Game?' instead of the confusing
'Save and Exit Game?' that made some player think there was a suspend save option.
- Fixed a bug where Exit Game wasn't properly rewarded exp from monster kills.
- Moved 'Map' words from map tooltip to not overlap with the bonus campaign words.
- Added new back to crafting buttons to all 3 crafting types: will only show if at least 1 other crafting
type is unlocked.
Changed files in this update