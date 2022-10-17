 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 17 October 2022

Patch 1.0.16 - Respecializing Heroes now costs less Exp at higher ranks.

Patch 1.0.16 · Build 9739274

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10/17/2022

  • Reaching 50% through Rank 8 will now increase the amount of EXP refunded
    when refunding EXP from 80% to 90% of total spent EXP. This will be retroactively
    added to anyone Team Rank 9 or higher.
  • Barkeep conversation about leveling up will now include information about refund amounts.
  • Refund amount % will now be included below Refund Exp tooltip.
  • Hitting Exit game in escape menu will now just say 'Exit Game?' instead of the confusing
    'Save and Exit Game?' that made some player think there was a suspend save option.
  • Fixed a bug where Exit Game wasn't properly rewarded exp from monster kills.
  • Moved 'Map' words from map tooltip to not overlap with the bonus campaign words.
  • Added new back to crafting buttons to all 3 crafting types: will only show if at least 1 other crafting
    type is unlocked.

