Grounded update for 17 October 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Build 9739152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Adjusted the audio for the Bounce Pad.

Crash Fixes

  • Sorting large inventories with lots of items with stack sizes upgraded no longer crashes the game. Improves performance of sort action as well.
  • Fixed random crash that could occur during gameplay.

Bug Fixes

  • Night base music will play more appropriately for smaller bases.
  • Ziplines for clients will no longer have their positions occasionally become incorrect.
  • Ladybug and Ladybird now have distinctive names in other languages than English.

