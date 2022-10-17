Patch 1.0.3

Changes
- Adjusted the audio for the Bounce Pad.
Crash Fixes
- Sorting large inventories with lots of items with stack sizes upgraded no longer crashes the game. Improves performance of sort action as well.
- Fixed random crash that could occur during gameplay.
Bug Fixes
- Night base music will play more appropriately for smaller bases.
- Ziplines for clients will no longer have their positions occasionally become incorrect.
- Ladybug and Ladybird now have distinctive names in other languages than English.
