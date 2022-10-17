Updates for v0.9.68

Hi there,
Here are the recent updates:
- Fixed scrolling directions;
- Fixed hidden error when scrolling through Digital Evidence Board;
- Updated some audio source mixer groups;
- Fixed default window mode;
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi there,
Here are the recent updates:
Thanks for playing!
Larry
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update