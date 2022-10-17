 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 17 October 2022

Updates for v0.9.68

Hi there,

Here are the recent updates:

  • Fixed scrolling directions;
  • Fixed hidden error when scrolling through Digital Evidence Board;
  • Updated some audio source mixer groups;
  • Fixed default window mode;

Thanks for playing!

Larry

