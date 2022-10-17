- Corrected error with Red Eyes’ audio track 06 not playing correctly.
- Upgraded Conrad's Truck.
- Implemented new features with the Wiki Page.
- Added Demonology page on the Wiki to facilitate demon investigations.
- Added S.L.I.M.E. page to Wiki for future equipment purchases.
- Added tutorials to the Wiki page.
- Added Halloween décor to the office.
- New ghost added.
- Adjusted LOD settings for the Crypt walls on Spruce St.
- Corrected typos in the Wiki - Locations.
- Simplified buttons - (all equipment is either "E" or "Spacebar")
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 17 October 2022
Patch 0.02.020 is live. The ghost in the woods. New content!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
