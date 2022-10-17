 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 17 October 2022

Patch 0.02.020 is live. The ghost in the woods. New content!

Share · View all patches · Build 9738842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected error with Red Eyes’ audio track 06 not playing correctly.
  • Upgraded Conrad's Truck.
  • Implemented new features with the Wiki Page.
  • Added Demonology page on the Wiki to facilitate demon investigations.
  • Added S.L.I.M.E. page to Wiki for future equipment purchases.
  • Added tutorials to the Wiki page.
  • Added Halloween décor to the office.
  • New ghost added.
  • Adjusted LOD settings for the Crypt walls on Spruce St.
  • Corrected typos in the Wiki - Locations.
  • Simplified buttons - (all equipment is either "E" or "Spacebar")

Changed files in this update

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Content Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link