Update 31: Dress to Kill

A Fearsome Return

It’s the time of year when our minds turn to spooky stories and ghoulish delights. And there’s no better way to celebrate than with an array of frightful outfits for your survivors!

As our special treat for you, we’ve brought back the Swine & Bovine Apron and Mask as well as our Halloween themed Scarecrow, Jack-O'-Lantern, and Hockey Masks for a limited time. Every player who logs into the game between October 17th and November 7th will have these outfit items added to their closet, absolutely free!

But of course, that’s not all we have this month. Gather close and listen to what’s at the door...

New Outfits for You and Me…

Deck your survivors in some new outfit variants to add some flair as you trick or treat looking for valuable resources in the apocalypse! Some variants will be given to you upon logging in and some will require a bit of looting to earn…

Gifted Outfit Variants…

Wheellock Tires Mechanic Coveralls: Sometimes it’s just the brakes.

Worked Leather Welding Helmet: Not all mechanics can be cannibals, right?

Air Snow White Aviator Helmet: A stark reminder of clipped clouds.

Spiroil Trucker Hat: Drain your oil, not your wallet!

Greygreen Boonie Hat: Keeps you cool when the world is not.

Outfit Variants placed into loot…

Little Piggy Towing Mechanic Coveralls: Its cuteness made it a popular merch beyond the valley.

Bleeding Heart Aviator Helmet: Spring blossoms that disappear by midsummer.

Pink Kraken Hoodie: A popular addition to any good aquarium.

Smoothhound Shark Hoodie: Rarely seen, definitely misunderstood.

Trumbull County Dress Blue Campaign Hat: Reserved for special occasions and formal events.





Quick Fix

Of course you can’t go trick or treating without a bag to collect all your goodies in! Backpacks and rucksacks should no longer float separated from your characters' body!

As seasons change, so do Bounties

As the Fearsome Footage Pack returns, we say goodbye to the World War II Pack. And remember: this month is your last chance to grab the weapons and outfits from the Open Range Pack before it leaves circulation.

Age of Empires Hoodie Returns

Login and play SoD2 between October 17th and November 7th to unlock the Age of Empires themed hoodie. This custom hoodie returns to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Age of Empires!





We’re Here for You

Thanks for being here and for playing State of Decay 2. We appreciate your support and your feedback. Find out about more Halloween activities on our blog: http://stateofdecay.com/update-31-dress-to-kill

If you haven’t already discovered our “Wish List” where you can post ideas for game improvements or new features, please visit support.stateofdecay.com and share your suggestions. Many of your ideas have already made it into the game, and more are in the pipeline.

The same URL leads you to full patch notes and our FAQ, so it’s a great site to bookmark!

