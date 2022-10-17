We've changed the flight model to the better matched W.29 Hansa - this had lower HP but also lower weight and a similar takeoff run to the Sopwith seaplane
Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 17 October 2022
Hansa aerodynamics change
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
