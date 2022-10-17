 Skip to content

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 17 October 2022

Hansa aerodynamics change

Build 9738800

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've changed the flight model to the better matched W.29 Hansa - this had lower HP but also lower weight and a similar takeoff run to the Sopwith seaplane

Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
