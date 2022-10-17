 Skip to content

Cult Of Babel update for 17 October 2022

Hotfix - Crash with Xbox Controller Plugged In

Build 9738699

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when you had a Xbox 360 plugged in

To do that quickly I deactivated the controller entirely, and I'm working on rewrting the controller integration entirely, deeply sorry for the inconvenience

