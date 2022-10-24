 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 24 October 2022

Halloween Update

Features and customizations

  • Jack-o'lanterns can now be crafted in the crafting table. You will need slime torches for that.
  • Beehives can now be seen in trees.
  • Iron ore deposits can now spawn in deserts and plains.
  • Gold ore deposits can now spawn in swamps and on hills.
  • Owl Guardians will now drop mana orbs instead of gold.
  • Iron can be used to craft iron tools and weapons.
  • Mana orbs and iron can now be used to craft street lamps.
  • Metal tools can now be crafted with the stone anvil.
  • Collecting items now also unlocks the recipe for crafting the item itself.
  • When creating a new map, a home totem is created at the entrance to the ruins.
  • The character now glows whitish at night instead of yellow.
  • Some item descriptions have been improved.

Bugfixes

  • The cursor was hidden by dropdown items.
  • The armor value of equipment was not loaded correctly and only updated when putting it on/off.
  • When digging in the palm grove, the soil became sand and not the other way around.

Coming soon

  • Controller Support.
  • In-game start to the story.

