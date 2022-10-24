Halloween Update

Features and customizations
- Jack-o'lanterns can now be crafted in the crafting table. You will need slime torches for that.
- Beehives can now be seen in trees.
- Iron ore deposits can now spawn in deserts and plains.
- Gold ore deposits can now spawn in swamps and on hills.
- Owl Guardians will now drop mana orbs instead of gold.
- Iron can be used to craft iron tools and weapons.
- Mana orbs and iron can now be used to craft street lamps.
- Metal tools can now be crafted with the stone anvil.
- Collecting items now also unlocks the recipe for crafting the item itself.
- When creating a new map, a home totem is created at the entrance to the ruins.
- The character now glows whitish at night instead of yellow.
- Some item descriptions have been improved.
Bugfixes
- The cursor was hidden by dropdown items.
- The armor value of equipment was not loaded correctly and only updated when putting it on/off.
- When digging in the palm grove, the soil became sand and not the other way around.
Coming soon
- Controller Support.
- In-game start to the story.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
Changed files in this update