Patch Notes for 17 October

Features & Improvements
- Greatly improved "Shadow on the wall" shadow control useability
- added more shadows to the trumpeting mammoth for a more dramatic victory celebration!
- added another layers of lush green to the background of the word editor
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where very long word hints would not be formatted correctly
- Fix an issue with custom word lists for “break it down” that contain lots of dimensions in their concepts breaking the UI
- reopening the wordlist prompt in tournament dialog after having selected a custom wordlist reset the selection - now it will be persisted properly
Changed files in this update