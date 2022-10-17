 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 17 October 2022

Patch Notes for 17 October

Build 9738444 · Last edited by Wendy

Features & Improvements

  • Greatly improved "Shadow on the wall" shadow control useability
  • added more shadows to the trumpeting mammoth for a more dramatic victory celebration!
  • added another layers of lush green to the background of the word editor

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where very long word hints would not be formatted correctly
  • Fix an issue with custom word lists for “break it down” that contain lots of dimensions in their concepts breaking the UI
  • reopening the wordlist prompt in tournament dialog after having selected a custom wordlist reset the selection - now it will be persisted properly

