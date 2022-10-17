Update 1.01

Dev Notes

ːsteamhappyːHey everyone! ːsteamhappyː

This is the update making changes to the game and I'm so excited to share them with you!

It has been more than 10 days now since the game came out, and they have been quite informationnal for the balance of the game.

Thank you all for your feedbacks, and have fun with the new patch!

Changes

New content

You can now give gold and diamond to your allies as an elf.

Simply click on your allies and use the above buttons to give resources.

Each time you click on the button, you will give 5% of your selected resource, so be careful when spam clicking!

Elf ghosts have a new spell called "Strike" they can use to hit the troll hut.

Each time you hit the hut, it takes 5 dmg (it has 500hp), and you gain ** gold **based on the time spent in game.

If the troll hut's HP get to 0, elves win!

Elves now have a 3 hits armor, which prevents them from being one shot.

Troll won't make money on these hits.

You only have 3 hits for your entire game so be careful when you're out of armor.

Other changes

Changed to map icon of ghosts to be more clear.

Changed the icon of the "destroy" action to avoid confusion. The red color for map icons is now only for the troll. New Successes, check them out!

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug where an elf could spawn a tower on bridge supports, which caused them to be invulnerable. Fixed a bug where the gift could spawn on an unreachable spot.



Thanks for reading this, and see you soon!

DBAT.