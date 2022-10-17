- Added a function for Stinger, so your character won't move when using a Shield Bash.
- Fixed a bug related to an achievement that could be acquired in second half of the game
- Fixed a bug when performing a Sky Surf, the effect unexpectedly stops.
- Fixed a bug that is triggered when descending from the rooftop of the Demon Castle .
- Adjusted Druid skill's effect.
- Fixed a bug where you can't talk to an NPC if you are moving too fast.
- Improved English texts.
- Fixed a bug where the original summon appears after changing the summon on the equipment board.
- Fixed a bug when using an Shield that is equipped with a board, the shield cannot be raised by using "Down" input.
- Fixed a bug where certain enemies drop the wrong Force.
- Fixed a bug when using a Rock Shield, other summons might get stuck.
- Fixed a bug that is triggers when you change the summon during summoning.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 17 October 2022
V1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
