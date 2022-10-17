 Skip to content

Avalanches update for 17 October 2022

New interaction

Build 9738299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • F key use to interact with object (open door/chest storage)

  • F key use to pickup item on ground

  • Mouse left use player equiped item on target

  • Hotbar 5 slots to quickly equip or unequip items

  • New food icon cookie color

  • Some machines internal inventory now use ui item storage.

  • More machines receive a name and properly show info and ALT-info.

  • Sitting on any bench heal player, toilet randomly cure

