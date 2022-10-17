-
F key use to interact with object (open door/chest storage)
-
F key use to pickup item on ground
-
Mouse left use player equiped item on target
-
Hotbar 5 slots to quickly equip or unequip items
-
New food icon cookie color
-
Some machines internal inventory now use ui item storage.
-
More machines receive a name and properly show info and ALT-info.
-
Sitting on any bench heal player, toilet randomly cure
Avalanches update for 17 October 2022
New interaction
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Avalanches Content Depot 1859681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update