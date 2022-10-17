Version 1.0.13 is Live!

Incremented version to 1.0.13
Performance
- Fixed camera script issue impacting performance.
- Reduced memory consumption with additional sprite optimisation (should impact performance on low-end devices).
Items
- Added Ivory Helmet (+5% Crit Hit Chance, +5 Chance to Block).
- Replaced Ivory-handheld Katana with Ivory Helmet as a reward from the Samurai in Magwort Fens (in preparation for Akatsurai DLC).
- Crit hit chance modifier is now highlighted in Tooltips.
- Updated Mirror of the Sun Goddess' icon.
- Updated Inventory heading to Adventure Sheet.
General
- Added missing icon when gaining titles Blessed of Tambu and Illuminate of Molhern.
- Added keyboard shortcut for rolling dice [SPACE].
- Fixed an issue with quests that have multiple objectives and can be discovered before obtaining the quests, not triggering the map markers to refresh.
- Fixed formatting issue in Coastal Uttaku if you're a noble.
- Removed left-over meta text in Book 5.
Steam Deck
- Cursor setting is now modified only on Steam Deck to avoid out of sync behaviour with Steam Cloud when switching between devices.
- Fixed tutorial arrows misplacement for Steam Deck.
Changed files in this update