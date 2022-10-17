v1.03 Dialog portrait position

New Feature
-
System will automatically stop all current bgms before playing new bgm audio.
-
New dialog portrait position, left, right, and mid.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
System will automatically stop all current bgms before playing new bgm audio.
New dialog portrait position, left, right, and mid.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update