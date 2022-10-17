- The CO2 bottle arrived empty.
- Status of lamps and fans are now saved.
- Added status display of the items.
- Collider when placing the items was reworked.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 17 October 2022
Update 0.17.11
