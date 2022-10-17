RetroArch 1.12.0

Changelog:
- CONFIG/CLI: Allow use of --appendconfig with override cfgs instead of getting ignored
- CONFIG/LOGGING: No more console startup logging if logging to file
- CONFIG: Saves config on exit only once instead of (worst case scenario) 3 times
- DATABASE/EXPLORE/VIEW: Add View feature - Add saving of a filter set in the Explore menu into a so called "View" file which then gets listed alongside playlists. This also adds the ability to filter a category by range in the Explore menu and not just filter on exact matches.
- FILEBROWSER: Fix regression - certain extensions keep disappearing
- INPUT/HAPTIC/OVERLAYS/ANDROID: Improve haptic feedback for input overlays
- LINUX/MALI FBDEV: Add conditional support for OpenGL ES 3.x
- LOCALIZATION: Updates
- LOCALIZATION/ENGLISH: Add British English language option
- LOGGING/QT: Increase log buffer to 2048 characters - Vulkan validation layer
messages output correctly now.
- MENU/XMB: Remember selection per main tabs. Addresses the following : collection playlists can contain hundreds or thousands of items. When scrolling through one, pressing left or right by accident can be common. This resets the playlist to the top
- MIST/STEAM/STEAMDECK: Don't expose Black Frame Insertion (BFI) if we are running on a Steam Deck
- NETWORKING/WINDOWS: Disable poll support for MSVC 2010 and earlier. WSAPoll is not supported on Windows XP and earlier.
- SAVESTATES/NOTIFICATIONS: Add delay to savestate notifications, so that GPU savestate screenshots stay untouched
- SAVESTATES/SCREENSHOTS: Avoid 'video_gpu_screenshot' with savestates. Allow GPU screenshots with savestates only when there is no other way of getting a screenshot.
- SCREENSHOTS/VULKAN: Unload screenshot widget texture early. Fixes Vulkan crash when closing content while a screenshot widget is still on-screen
- SCREENSHOTS/VULKAN: Fix screenshot widget crash when ticker animating
- WAYLAND: Set correct app ID
