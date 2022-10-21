Patch Simulator

 Skip to content

Priest Simulator update for 21 October 2022

Hi. You're ok? Recently we have managed to:

  • remove the bug that caused NPC not to respawn after death,
  • add missing image graphics,
  • fix a bug that prevented the completion of the holy pictures quest,
  • add a relic locator that can be purchased at the Zero booth,
  • add interaction with organs,
  • remove the bug that prevents the upgrade of telekinesis when the player does not have the necessary black metal,
  • remove the repeated line with Rolaf in the castle,
  • remove the bug that made it possible to exorcise the possessed before destroying the totems,
  • remove the bug that the shatanists are standing in the t-pose at the party at Diabolina's,
  • remove the error related to receiving black metal for breaking the record on Kremuva's 3,
  • correct the wrong translation of action names in the control settings,
  • add rocks at Prick avenue 4,
  • introduce a higher allowable FOV (110),
  • make some fences destructible,
    [b] - introduce full support for the Xbox controller [/ b]
  • improve the heat in the fireplace in the casino,
  • improve the cabinets passing through the radiator,
  • correct the fact that Orlok did not have a mask on his face when changing the time of day, when we finish the casino task,
  • weaken the visual effects of drinking wine,
  • add Delirma's posters to Melissa's house,
  • remove the bug that caused the demonic statues not to appear when we have to destroy them with a sprinkler,
  • display christianism above 100%,
  • add the ability to view found pictures in the church,
  • remove the "work in progress" from the map,
  • remove a bug that caused boss fights not to trigger themselves after cutscenes,
  • fix the marker of the Nostradamus shop,
  • add colliders to trees around the castle,
  • eliminate a model of a damaged piano that is devoid of material.

Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GCqKnY3
Follow our FB: https://www.facebook.com/Asmodev

