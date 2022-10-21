Patch Simulator

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /33753789/3251f35fd3c48e358a790d0097222e4ffdd0906d.jpg [/ img]
Hi. You're ok? Recently we have managed to:
- remove the bug that caused NPC not to respawn after death,
- add missing image graphics,
- fix a bug that prevented the completion of the holy pictures quest,
- add a relic locator that can be purchased at the Zero booth,
- add interaction with organs,
- remove the bug that prevents the upgrade of telekinesis when the player does not have the necessary black metal,
- remove the repeated line with Rolaf in the castle,
- remove the bug that made it possible to exorcise the possessed before destroying the totems,
- remove the bug that the shatanists are standing in the t-pose at the party at Diabolina's,
- remove the error related to receiving black metal for breaking the record on Kremuva's 3,
- correct the wrong translation of action names in the control settings,
- add rocks at Prick avenue 4,
- introduce a higher allowable FOV (110),
- make some fences destructible,
[b] - introduce full support for the Xbox controller [/ b]
- improve the heat in the fireplace in the casino,
- improve the cabinets passing through the radiator,
- correct the fact that Orlok did not have a mask on his face when changing the time of day, when we finish the casino task,
- weaken the visual effects of drinking wine,
- add Delirma's posters to Melissa's house,
- remove the bug that caused the demonic statues not to appear when we have to destroy them with a sprinkler,
- display christianism above 100%,
- add the ability to view found pictures in the church,
- remove the "work in progress" from the map,
- remove a bug that caused boss fights not to trigger themselves after cutscenes,
- fix the marker of the Nostradamus shop,
- add colliders to trees around the castle,
- eliminate a model of a damaged piano that is devoid of material.
