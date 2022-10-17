 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Her Name Was Fire update for 17 October 2022

HNWF 0.1.19 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9736764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stairs to lower stage now appear on starting boss event instead of boss death. This change helps avoid players getting stuck, not receiving experience, and moving on to next stage accidentally based on position.
  • Birds that spawn from Tower card now deal more damage, and instead of disappearing after a while now just fly in random directions.
  • Death skulls now deal more damage.
  • Experience threshold in levels 17+ lowered.
  • Fixed UI issue in which card could be selected very quickly and the description panel remained on-screen.
  • Added version label to end run summary, for speedrunning results.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link