- Stairs to lower stage now appear on starting boss event instead of boss death. This change helps avoid players getting stuck, not receiving experience, and moving on to next stage accidentally based on position.
- Birds that spawn from Tower card now deal more damage, and instead of disappearing after a while now just fly in random directions.
- Death skulls now deal more damage.
- Experience threshold in levels 17+ lowered.
- Fixed UI issue in which card could be selected very quickly and the description panel remained on-screen.
- Added version label to end run summary, for speedrunning results.
Her Name Was Fire update for 17 October 2022
HNWF 0.1.19 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
