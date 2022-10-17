 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 17 October 2022

Update notes for release 56.7

  • New option "Stop continuous autoexplore after detection" under "Autopilot" settings. Checked by default. If checked, continuous autoexplore is stopped when something is detected (secret door, trap, etc.). Uncheck if you don't want continuous autoexplore to stop when secret doors or traps are found.
  • Tweaked autoexplore to better handle areas where it can not reach (mostly cases where known traps are blocking the way). Now it should at least autopilot the player closer to the area.
  • Level loot's "0" filter (valuable and sellable items) now also shows weapons and armor with +1/+2 enchantment in the early dungeon levels.
  • Fixed a bug where getting back to the game from the game menu didn't respect the master volume setting for ambient audio. (thanks to Lights for reporting)

