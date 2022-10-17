- added new British tanks: Crusader, Humber Scout Car, Humber Armoured Car, Matilda II CS, AEC Armoured Car, Daimler Armoured Car, Staghound and Bren Gun Carrier
- added new US tanks: M26 Super Pershing, M2 Light Tank and M2 Medium Tank
- added new Russian tanks: KV-8 Flamethrower Tank
- added new German tanks: Ostwind
- added US Marines
- added heavy mortars
- anti-tank guns can now be moved by their crews
Firefight update for 17 October 2022
5.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
