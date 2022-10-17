 Skip to content

Firefight update for 17 October 2022

5.1.0

Build 9736521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new British tanks: Crusader, Humber Scout Car, Humber Armoured Car, Matilda II CS, AEC Armoured Car, Daimler Armoured Car, Staghound and Bren Gun Carrier
  • added new US tanks: M26 Super Pershing, M2 Light Tank and M2 Medium Tank
  • added new Russian tanks: KV-8 Flamethrower Tank
  • added new German tanks: Ostwind
  • added US Marines
  • added heavy mortars
  • anti-tank guns can now be moved by their crews

