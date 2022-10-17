 Skip to content

Oil Manager update for 17 October 2022

Valuable Finds during the Test drilling

Build 9736298

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It happens that valuable Fossils are found during drilling. The Museum will gladly buy them from you.

Fixed display bug.

