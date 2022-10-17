 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 17 October 2022

Language Localization & Arcade Expansion

Share · View all patches · Build 9735849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language & Localization Update!

  • German, French, Spanish & Polish are now fully supported throughout the entire game!
  • There's currently a work in progress version of Spanish as well as Portuguese.
  • I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a specific language unless the game supports it 100%
  • If a language is missing a translation, it will default to English.
  • New users will be presented a language select screen upon launch, pre-existing players can select their language from the Audio screen.
  • If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.

Odd One Out

  • Select the odd animal out from amongst the cards. Time is short and things get frantic!
  • 2 Unlockable Cosmetics & Fur Colors
  • 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

Memory Matcher

  • Flip over the animal cards and try to select pairs as many pairs as possible within the time limit.
  • 2 Unlockable Cosmetics & Fur Colors
  • 1 Achievement & Leaderboard

Bug Fixes & Misc

  • Additional UI Cleanup.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link