Language Localization & Arcade Expansion

Language & Localization Update!
- German, French, Spanish & Polish are now fully supported throughout the entire game!
- There's currently a work in progress version of Spanish as well as Portuguese.
- I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a specific language unless the game supports it 100%
- If a language is missing a translation, it will default to English.
- New users will be presented a language select screen upon launch, pre-existing players can select their language from the Audio screen.
- If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
Odd One Out
- Select the odd animal out from amongst the cards. Time is short and things get frantic!
- 2 Unlockable Cosmetics & Fur Colors
- 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Memory Matcher
- Flip over the animal cards and try to select pairs as many pairs as possible within the time limit.
- 2 Unlockable Cosmetics & Fur Colors
- 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Bug Fixes & Misc
- Additional UI Cleanup.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Changed files in this update