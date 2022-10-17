Maintenance - October 18th

Share · View all patches · Build 9735845 · Last edited 17 October 2022 – 10:19:14 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We will be conducting Update Maintenance to provide better gaming environment.

Please kindly understand that you can't access the game during the Update Maintenance.

Remember to disconnect from the game at a safe place before the Update Maintenance.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 1:00 am ~ 9:00 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Oct. 17, 2022, 11:00 pm ~ Oct. 18, 2022, 7:00 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 7:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 3:00 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 2:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 1:00 pm ~ 9:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Mystery: Grieving the Death of a Friend Clan Cooperation Missions will be added. Exchange Ticket for Appearance Equipment will be added.

※ Maintenance on Azure Cloud Service will proceed.

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ You can't access the game during maintenance.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.