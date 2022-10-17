 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 17 October 2022

Update 0.2.6

Update 0.2.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Color Customization: Added Utility Color (Powerup Beacons, Drones)
  • Color Customization: Main VFX now aligns with the Light Color
  • New Enhancement: Replaced 50% Extra Energy with Evasive Maneuvers
  • Colors: Slightly decreased Lens Dirt and Explosion Intensity
  • Passive Slot System Blocking: Drones will now reset their current target (also recalls them if too far away)
  • Ingame HUD: Added Core Level Info and improved the prestart quicktips
  • LevelUpMenu: Added toggle to show the Ship Stats/Enhancement Tiers
  • LevelUpMenu: Core Overload/Full Hull Repair now adds 50% Energy to the level progress.
  • LevelUpMenu: Reject option now adds 50% Energy to the level progress.
  • Settings: Added more SFX sounds to be affected by the SFX Volume Slider (should be complete now)
  • Settings: Added Green Player Material Toggle
  • Settings: Added Hide Teleport Destination Toggle
  • Fixed: Ship Configuration will now allow Enhancement downgrades from T3/T2 to T1 (uniqueness error message bug)
  • Fixed: Multiple Damage Response System Setup not triggering correctly and not being affected by manual block -> reduced missile count and damage

What's Next?

V0.2.7: New game mode foundation (♡Community Hub) and open issues.

