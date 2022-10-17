Update 0.2.6

Changelog
- Color Customization: Added Utility Color (Powerup Beacons, Drones)
- Color Customization: Main VFX now aligns with the Light Color
- New Enhancement: Replaced 50% Extra Energy with Evasive Maneuvers
- Colors: Slightly decreased Lens Dirt and Explosion Intensity
- Passive Slot System Blocking: Drones will now reset their current target (also recalls them if too far away)
- Ingame HUD: Added Core Level Info and improved the prestart quicktips
- LevelUpMenu: Added toggle to show the Ship Stats/Enhancement Tiers
- LevelUpMenu: Core Overload/Full Hull Repair now adds 50% Energy to the level progress.
- LevelUpMenu: Reject option now adds 50% Energy to the level progress.
- Settings: Added more SFX sounds to be affected by the SFX Volume Slider (should be complete now)
- Settings: Added Green Player Material Toggle
- Settings: Added Hide Teleport Destination Toggle
- Fixed: Ship Configuration will now allow Enhancement downgrades from T3/T2 to T1 (uniqueness error message bug)
- Fixed: Multiple Damage Response System Setup not triggering correctly and not being affected by manual block -> reduced missile count and damage
What's Next?
V0.2.7: New game mode foundation (♡Community Hub) and open issues.
Changed files in this update