Flight Of Nova update for 17 October 2022

[build 760.022] - Additional music and improved HUD for Utra Wide resolutions

Last edited by Wendy

Added - 10 additional music audio tracks
Added - Audio option to select next/prev track with title name
Modified - 3rd view HUD positions for ultra wide resolution setup (3 monitors)
(now on edges of center monitor)
5760 x 1080
5760 x 1200
7680 x 1080

