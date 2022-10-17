Added - 10 additional music audio tracks
Added - Audio option to select next/prev track with title name
Modified - 3rd view HUD positions for ultra wide resolution setup (3 monitors)
(now on edges of center monitor)
5760 x 1080
5760 x 1200
7680 x 1080
Flight Of Nova update for 17 October 2022
[build 760.022] - Additional music and improved HUD for Utra Wide resolutions
Added - 10 additional music audio tracks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update