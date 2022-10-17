Mage & Monsters patch 1.04b 📜
- Brutal difficulty now gives +60% more Blood Shards, and insane or harder gives +120% more Blood Shards.
- Fixed Power Up shop sometimes not displaying the player’s Blood Shard amount correctly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Mage & Monsters patch 1.04b 📜
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update