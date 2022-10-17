 Skip to content

Mage and Monsters update for 17 October 2022

Patch 1.04b 📜

Build 9735300

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mage & Monsters patch 1.04b 📜

  • Brutal difficulty now gives +60% more Blood Shards, and insane or harder gives +120% more Blood Shards.
  • Fixed Power Up shop sometimes not displaying the player’s Blood Shard amount correctly.

