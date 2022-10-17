 Skip to content

摆渡人生 update for 17 October 2022

V0.1.1-002

Build 9735269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

变化与优化
调整建材家具店出口位置
优化装备属性加成显示面板

修复
修复炼油机的已知问题
修复初始状态下小诊所治疗费用不受好感度影响的问题
移除头灯类型（防止购买矿工帽时和打开装备栏时报错）

