Wibbly Witches Brewery Update

Build 9735045 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

New Features

Two new arena types

The brewery:

Large cauldrons spew out magical bubbles in a gothic castle filled with spells and floating candles.

The secret arena:

Access by starting a match with no levels selected.

New hazards

No spells

Collect magical stars to power up your melee attack and send your friends flying out of the arena

New advanced levels have been added, mixing the hazards from the brewery into all other arenas.

Additional changes

New music.

Reworked effects.

Bug fixes.

You can now find the soundtrack on Youtube!

