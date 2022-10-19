Wibbly Witches Brewery Update

New Features
Two new arena types
The brewery:
- Large cauldrons spew out magical bubbles in a gothic castle filled with spells and floating candles.
The secret arena:
- Access by starting a match with no levels selected.
- New hazards
- No spells
- Collect magical stars to power up your melee attack and send your friends flying out of the arena
New advanced levels have been added, mixing the hazards from the brewery into all other arenas.
Additional changes
New music.
Reworked effects.
Bug fixes.
Changed files in this update