- Fixed an issue that prevented Wall Traps in the second region from spitting out enemies properly.
- Fixed some minor visual errors (such as missing sprites in text, lenghty hp bars, attack indicators).
- Sisterhood Gauntlets: Neutral Attack’s first hitbox is slightly extended behind the player, Neutral-Air’s first hitbox is slightly bigger to combo enemies more consistently.
- Fixed a room with an invisible Wall Trap.
- Wings of Flame doesn’t apply Burn anymore and has slightly reduced damage.
Spiritfall Beta update for 17 October 2022
Version 0.2.11 - Beta Hotfix notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update