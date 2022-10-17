 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritfall Beta update for 17 October 2022

Version 0.2.11 - Beta Hotfix notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9734757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Wall Traps in the second region from spitting out enemies properly.
  • Fixed some minor visual errors (such as missing sprites in text, lenghty hp bars, attack indicators).
  • Sisterhood Gauntlets: Neutral Attack’s first hitbox is slightly extended behind the player, Neutral-Air’s first hitbox is slightly bigger to combo enemies more consistently.
  • Fixed a room with an invisible Wall Trap.
  • Wings of Flame doesn’t apply Burn anymore and has slightly reduced damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link