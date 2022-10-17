 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 17 October 2022

Update Comming!

New Items!

  • Added new item: Matrix of Health to improve maximum health
  • Added new item: Matrix of Agility to improve maximum movementspeed
  • Added new item: Matrix of Defense to improve damage reduction
  • Matrixes are currently in testing mode and subject to change in the future
  • Added new achievements related to player maximum stats

Changes:

  • Some beta tester is begging to make flashlight pickupable, and now it is
  • Floor plan revamped a bit to 8 rooms per level
  • Respire ability enhanced: movementspeed is also increased with the ability on

