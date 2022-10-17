Update Comming!

New Items!
- Added new item: Matrix of Health to improve maximum health
- Added new item: Matrix of Agility to improve maximum movementspeed
- Added new item: Matrix of Defense to improve damage reduction
- Matrixes are currently in testing mode and subject to change in the future
- Added new achievements related to player maximum stats
Changes:
- Some beta tester is begging to make flashlight pickupable, and now it is
- Floor plan revamped a bit to 8 rooms per level
- Respire ability enhanced: movementspeed is also increased with the ability on
Changed files in this update