 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 17 October 2022

Version 1.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9734633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed land anemone text, updated German and Chinese translations.

Changed files in this update

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link