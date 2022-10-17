- Additional checks have been added to prevent soft-locks where combat can not be finished and no enemy units are on the board.
- Blood to Bark can no longer turn the Usurper into a tree, skipping game phases.
- Death Nova now properly triggers when sacrificing a unit.
- Cultists summoned with Grave Robbery can now use the Summon Demon ability.
- Details used to calculate high scores were incorrectly being carried over between runs, resulting in higher than expected scores. This has been fixed, and the leaderboards have been reset. It's not anticipated that leaderboards will need to be reset again anytime soon.
Stolen Crown update for 17 October 2022
Patch Notes for 10/16/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update