Stolen Crown update for 17 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10/16/22

Patch Notes for 10/16/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additional checks have been added to prevent soft-locks where combat can not be finished and no enemy units are on the board.
  • Blood to Bark can no longer turn the Usurper into a tree, skipping game phases.
  • Death Nova now properly triggers when sacrificing a unit.
  • Cultists summoned with Grave Robbery can now use the Summon Demon ability.
  • Details used to calculate high scores were incorrectly being carried over between runs, resulting in higher than expected scores. This has been fixed, and the leaderboards have been reset. It's not anticipated that leaderboards will need to be reset again anytime soon.

