Cleaning The System update for 17 October 2022

1.18.1 - Ghost and Tag Bugs

  • Fixed level editor ghost files not saving reset frames
  • Fixed Loading in creator ghost file frames inside ghost viewer
  • Fixed tags not being applied when updating a level

