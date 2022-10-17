- Fixed level editor ghost files not saving reset frames
- Fixed Loading in creator ghost file frames inside ghost viewer
- Fixed tags not being applied when updating a level
Cleaning The System update for 17 October 2022
1.18.1 - Ghost and Tag Bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update