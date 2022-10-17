 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 17 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9733698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When jumping between star systems, it is now only possible to jump to systems that are either directly connected to the current system or have already been visited by the player.
  • Lots of updates to existing faction ships as well as a handful of new ships.
  • New Nuke VFX.
  • Crew thruster VFX no longer appear when zoomed out farther than 1/3x.
  • Added an option in the Accessibility settings to disable the blueprint flickering.
  • Bugfix: Transferring or trading resources could fail if the only available capacity was in weapon or factory input tiles.
  • Bugfix: Taking control of a junked ship with parts you haven't purchased the blueprints for would force you into blueprint mode until those parts were removed.
  • Bugfix: Deck Cannon projectile VFX were rendering under the ship's roof.
  • Bugfix: The missile type toggle wasn't appearing in the ship editor when selecting the missile launcher.
  • Bugfix: Some particle effects were rendering at farther-out zoom levels that was intended.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link