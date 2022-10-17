Beta Update 2022.10.16

- When jumping between star systems, it is now only possible to jump to systems that are either directly connected to the current system or have already been visited by the player.
- Lots of updates to existing faction ships as well as a handful of new ships.
- New Nuke VFX.
- Crew thruster VFX no longer appear when zoomed out farther than 1/3x.
- Added an option in the Accessibility settings to disable the blueprint flickering.
- Bugfix: Transferring or trading resources could fail if the only available capacity was in weapon or factory input tiles.
- Bugfix: Taking control of a junked ship with parts you haven't purchased the blueprints for would force you into blueprint mode until those parts were removed.
- Bugfix: Deck Cannon projectile VFX were rendering under the ship's roof.
- Bugfix: The missile type toggle wasn't appearing in the ship editor when selecting the missile launcher.
- Bugfix: Some particle effects were rendering at farther-out zoom levels that was intended.
