- Fixed the bug where the boss in the cave map was too far away from the character
- Fixed Star Rain skill bug
- Fixed some bugs related to skill points
- Improved UI
- Changed achievements 300k kills -> 250k kills
- Increase the difficulty of the game ( The monster's health will now depend to a small extent on the player's Damage. )
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 17 October 2022
v0.3.8.5 - Small Update
