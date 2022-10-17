 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 17 October 2022

v0.3.8.5 - Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9733535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug where the boss in the cave map was too far away from the character
  • Fixed Star Rain skill bug
  • Fixed some bugs related to skill points
  • Improved UI
  • Changed achievements 300k kills -> 250k kills
  • Increase the difficulty of the game ( The monster's health will now depend to a small extent on the player's Damage. )

