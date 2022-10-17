UI & Sound Improvements

Patch Notes:
- Added ability for cabinets and drawers to open and close on their own
- Added "objectives" button in the lobby menu that toggles daily objectives list
- Added new UI style for server browser, lobby, map selection and shop
- Adjusted volume for door, cabinet and drawer interaction
- Adjusted ghost sounds with new variety
- Adjusted ambience audio with a new roomtone and sounds
- Ghosts now move at different speeds depending on if they're hunting player or searching for them
- Fixed doors playing more sounds than intended
