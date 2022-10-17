 Skip to content

Friki update for 17 October 2022

UI & Sound Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Added ability for cabinets and drawers to open and close on their own
  • Added "objectives" button in the lobby menu that toggles daily objectives list
  • Added new UI style for server browser, lobby, map selection and shop
  • Adjusted volume for door, cabinet and drawer interaction
  • Adjusted ghost sounds with new variety
  • Adjusted ambience audio with a new roomtone and sounds
  • Ghosts now move at different speeds depending on if they're hunting player or searching for them
  • Fixed doors playing more sounds than intended

