 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone King update for 17 October 2022

LK v3.22 Third Story Chapter added (Incomplete)

Share · View all patches · Build 9733351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story:

  • Tutorial is now displayed by default on mission 1
  • Saviour campaign added, but only the intro cinematic has story

Menus:

  • Player menu added "Start" button when multiple units mode is on

Gameplay:

  • Argent spin slash fixed showing stab damage

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link