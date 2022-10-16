 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 16 October 2022

A Fresh Start

Build 9733279

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed start location to Uncle's Shop.

Removed a good portion of the journal pages.

Can now tow vehicle's to Uncle's Shop.

Fixed issue of some vehicle parts disappearing.

