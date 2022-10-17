- Adjusted icon and text size to display more appropriately on Steam Deck.
- Saving with an Xbox controller no longer "saves" the jump input that's simultaneously input.
- Fixed issue where all the way through would "work" on penetrations where it shouldn't.
- Fixed save bug where watered plants would become impossible to grow and water.
- Fixed bug where Star count and objective progress wasn't working as intended after a game restart.
KoboldKare update for 17 October 2022
Patch 410_7BBB3F5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
