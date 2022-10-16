- Added Y invert setting
- Fixed ground not showing no-dig zones
- Removed extraneous v-sync options
- Added a small fix for settings
- Fixed end-of-game scoreboard and exiting the match
- Added small tip under hotbar on how to switch
- Fixed players occasionally not getting match results after quitting the match
The Wall update for 16 October 2022
Update 1.2.1 - Small tweaks
