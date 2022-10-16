 Skip to content

The Wall update for 16 October 2022

Update 1.2.1 - Small tweaks

Build 9733176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Y invert setting
  • Fixed ground not showing no-dig zones
  • Removed extraneous v-sync options
  • Added a small fix for settings
  • Fixed end-of-game scoreboard and exiting the match
  • Added small tip under hotbar on how to switch
  • Fixed players occasionally not getting match results after quitting the match

