Ghoulish Games Expansion!

1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics
Silly Circus Stage
- Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
- Online leaderboards are added.
- 3 unlockable fur colors.
- 3 unlockable cosmetics.
- New Achievement added for beating the target score.
Devious Donna Announcer
- An alternate announce has been added to the game featuring the villain from Roxy 1.
- A dropdown has been added to the settings menu to toggle between the two announcers.
- The new announcer is not available in Story Mode.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Fixed an issue which prevented Totem Tracker from being completable on Construction Chaos.
- Fixed an issue tracking achievements while playing Totem Tracker.
Changed files in this update