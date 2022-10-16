 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 16 October 2022

Update 2022.0.2 (v3)

Share · View all patches · Build 9733082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved registration process
  • FOW can be changed
  • In-game settings sliders now display the values as text as well
  • Fixed bug while waiting for the race, and others were ghosts
  • Fixed some rare bugs when joining the multiplayer

