- Improved registration process
- FOW can be changed
- In-game settings sliders now display the values as text as well
- Fixed bug while waiting for the race, and others were ghosts
- Fixed some rare bugs when joining the multiplayer
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 16 October 2022
Update 2022.0.2 (v3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
