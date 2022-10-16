 Skip to content

Relapse update for 16 October 2022

v1.0.9 wide screen support

Share · View all patches · Build 9733055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.0.9

Changes:

  • Screen mode is now defaulted to Window on your first time booting up (no change if you’ve already set a your screen mode)
  • Screen resolution now boots up in your native screen size resolution by default.
  • Screen resolution now allows for higher than 16/9 aspect ratios, and supports wide monitors 21:9 aspect ratio. Note: the system allows for any screen aspect ratio but breaks the UI when playing on ULTRA wide monitors (32:9 aspect ratio) I’ll revisit this in the future. In the meantime, you’ll want to change your in game aspect ratio screen size if this is you.

Changed files in this update

